Pet shortage makes adoptions difficult during Adopt-A-Cat Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is seeing an increase in those looking to adopt animals, and a decrease in the number of dogs and cats at their shelter.

Kelly Erie, the Public Relations & Volunteer Manager at the humane society says that's because less people are surrendering them.

Right now, the shelter only has one dog available. Bishop, a lab mix, is a couple of years old.

She's been at the shelter for a couple of days. Erie says that now more than ever is the perfect time to adopt.

"We are seeing people come in and adopt, however, we do have a shortage of pets right now and that's because people are choosing to keep their pets," says Erie.

Erie says if you can't adopt you can sponsor a pet or donate to the humane society.

The Siouxland Humane Society is also seeing a shortage of cats.

Erie says they have about 8 cats and kittens available for adoption. The month of June is also set aside to encourage people to adopt those cats in shelters.

Erie says that's because June is the height of “kitten season".

"Spring and fall is times that your shelters will see an increase of litters and they had picked out June because June happens to be the month that shelters around the United states sees an increase of litters," said Erie.

She also says the month gives them the opportunity to provide a wider focus on the importance of having pets spay or neutered.

If you would like to check out any cats or dogs that the Humane society may have, click here.