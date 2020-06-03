Helping to start your day: Celebrating 35 years with Al Joens

Wednesday is a special day for all of us at KTIV. Al Joens celebrates 35 years here. We take a look back at some of the stories he's brought viewers over the years.

Al Joens is one of a kind; a sense of humor, quick wit and a knack for making people laugh. For years Al has helped Siouxlanders start their day. With his cup of coffee in hand, Al brightens the morning and starts the conversation. He let’s you know what has gone on overnight and what is ahead.

Al has flare for great feature reporting. He is that guy that sits downs in the town café and strikes up an award winning story. Whether Al is covering a historic flood, up in a plane surveying tornado damage, connecting families during a hurricane or learning to ice skate; he’ll also get made up like member of the KISS band and he walks alongside the farmers that puts food on the table. He is a great storyteller, leader and journalist. He has mentored many and continues to care deeply and be involved in the Siouxland Community.

Al is a Siouxland native that found his home here at KTIV.

Thank you for all the fun jokes, making us smile and your outstanding award winning journalism. We thank you and congratulate you on 35 years with the KTIV family.