High-speed pursuit near Norfolk leads to drug arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- A high-speed pursuit on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, Nebraska ended with two people being arrested for drug charges.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday the pursuit began when Sheriff Mike Unger saw a car speeding at 94 mph in the 70 mph zone.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle accelerated westbound on Hwy 275 at high speeds before turning north on South Eastwood as it was pursued.

Authorities say the vehicle suddenly stopped near East Norfolk Avenue and the driver, 20-year-old Martrail Edwards of Norfolk, was taken into custody on charges of speeding, willful reckless drivng, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of concentrated THC (marijuana) and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Further investigation revealed that nearly a pound of marijuana was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Authorities say 28-year-old passenger Marlin Clemons of Norfolk was also taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A female passenger was also detained, but was not charged.

Both Edwards and Clemons were booked and later released after posting cash bonds.