Hy-Vee hosts free peach giveaway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday in Sioux City, several Hy-Vee locations were handing out free peaches to the first 530 customers at each location.

Customers were directed through a drive-thru. The employees delivered the peaches to each car, using a contact less and safe method.

The event ran from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until supplies lasted. All three Sioux City locations, as well as the South Sioux City location, donated nearly 40,000 peaches.

Hy-Vee teamed up with fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company for the event.

Hamilton Store Director Mike Haiar says it was a great way for Hy-Vee to give back to its customers.

"I figured you know that some people that had to wait in line a little bit, but they all loved it they were all happy about it and they stayed in line," said Haiar. "It was a really good turnout and really good time."

Approximately 76,000 pounds of peaches were donated Wednesday afternoon.