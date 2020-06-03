Iowa reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

(KWWL) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there have been six additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 60 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This brings Iowa's total to 20,012 confirmed cases with a death toll of 564.

More than 164,135 Iowans have been tested while 11,892 have reportedly recovered. One in every 19 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 12.2 percent.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients across the state were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 314 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 116 are in intensive care while 76 are on ventilators.

Governor Reynolds has moved her press conferences to Tuesday and Thursday only.