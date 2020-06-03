Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

UPDATE:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers.

Bystander video showing Floyd's May 25 death has sparked violent protests nationwide and around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers were also fired but weren't immediately charged. The Star Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge Thomas Lane J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting murder.

George Floyd's family as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump released the statement below addressing the increase of Chauvin's charges and the arrest of the other three officers.

PREVIOUS:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Klobuchar said Chauvin's charges will be increased to 2nd degree murder.

Three other officers were also fired but weren't immediately charged. Klobuchar says Ellison will be be charging those officers as well.

Ellison is scheduled to make an announcement about the investigation into George Floyd's death Wednesday afternoon.

