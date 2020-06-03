Morningside running back arrested after incident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside running back Tupak Kpeayeh was arrested Wednesday after an incident Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Police charged the 20-year-old with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly.

Kpeayeh was one of two men identified who threw rocks at officers after a peaceful assembly turned violent. The warrants carry a $25,000 cash bond.

Kpeayeh, a Sioux Falls Washington grad, is South Dakota's all-time leading rusher in 11-man football.

Morningside released a statement Wednesday night.

It says "Morningside College is aware of the arrest of student Tupak Kpeayeh. The details we have are limited. As such, we have no further comment at this time."

Kpeayeh was a freshman for the Mustangs last season.

PRESS RELEASE FROM SIOUX FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On Sunday, May 31, a peaceful assembly turned into a riot near West 41st Street and South Louise Avenue. Police began the process of identifying numerous suspects of various crimes that occurred that night. There were large rocks thrown at police, police vehicles were damages, numerous businesses were vandalized and some were burglarized.

Police confirmed the identity of two men who threw rocks at officers during the riot and warrants were issued for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly. Both warrants carry a $25,000 cash bond.

On Tuesday, June 2, a warrant was issued for Tupak Kpeayeh, a 20-year-old man from Sioux City, Iowa. The United States Marshal Service arrested Tupak Kpeayeh in Sioux City on Wednesday, June 3.

On Wednesday, June 3, a warrant was issued for Jerome Sirleaf, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Police arrested Jerome Sirleaf in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 3.