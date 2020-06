SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- No one was injured after a shooting in South Sioux City, Nebraska Tuesday night.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the 300 block of East 23rd Street around 11:30 p.m for a report of multiple shots fired. Police say the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Some damage to the home has been reported. The shooting is currently under investigation.