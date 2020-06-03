Not as hot Wednesday with an isolated storm possible west

Another record high was set in Sioux City yesterday as we hit 99 degrees, breaking the record from 1934 of 97 degrees.



We will not be as hot today but it will still be quite summer-like with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.



Most of the day will have sunshine with a few passing clouds and a light wind in place.



However, there is a slight chance that we sneak an isolated thunderstorm into the area this afternoon and again this evening.



The highest chances will be in western Siouxland where a storm or two may manage to get quarter-sized hail and 60 mile per hour gusts near O'Neill.



Thursday will continue our recent pattern of sunshine during the day with late day thunderstorm chances.



The risk level will depend on how long clouds linger into Thursday morning.



Strong storms will be possible though in the evening hours and all modes of severe weather will be possible, including maybe a tornado.



A shower may linger into Friday morning and we will again clear out during the day with a few storms again possible late in the day and into the evening.



Saturday will continue that pattern before we dry out and warm up Sunday with highs back near 90 after several days in the mid 80s.



Storm chances will again be with us Monday night into Tuesday.