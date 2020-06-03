Severe storms possible in western Siouxland Wednesday evening

**Severe T-Storm Watch for Holt County until 8 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was warm enough today, but not nearly as hot or as humid as the past two days.

A few storms could move through the area this evening into tonight with a few of those storms having a chance of becoming severe, mainly in western Siouxland.

Thursday will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies for most of the day with highs in the upper 80s.

By Thursday evening, a few storms will become possible and these again will have the chance of being severe with large hail and gusty winds the main threat.

These storm chances will continue into Thursday night with a slight chance into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon should be quieter with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will give us another slight chance of thunderstorms with another chance of a few storms late in the day Saturday and into Saturday night with highs on Saturday in the mid 80s.

Sunday should dry out for most of us but it will be turning hotter again with highs near 90.

Monday will also be close to 90 under partly cloudy skies.

Chances of cooler weather and thunderstorms return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll still see a slight chance of thunderstorms into Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.