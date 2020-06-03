Sioux City man arrested in connection to Sioux Falls riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -- On Sunday, police say a peaceful assembly turned into a riot near West 41st Street and South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Authorities say 20-year-old Tupak Kpeayeh of Sioux City has been arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, riot and refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

In a press release, Sioux Falls police say on the night of May 31 large rocks were thrown at officers, police vehicles were damaged and numerous businesses were vandalized and some were burglarized.

After the riot, police began the process of identifying numerous suspects of various crimes that occurred on May 31.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says they confirmed the identify of two men who threw rocks at officers, one of them being Kpeayeh.

Kpeayeh was arrested in Sioux City by the United States Marshal Service on June 3.

The other man arrested was 31-year-old Jerome Sirleaf from Sioux Falls, he was arrested in Sioux Falls on June 3.