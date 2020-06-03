Sioux City police officers injured in Tuesday night disturbance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several Sioux City police officers were injured in an incident Tuesday night, but those injuries were not related to the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Three Sioux City officers were injured during an arrest on the 400 block of George Street. The call came in as a "disturbance" at 10:20pm, Tuesday.

Investigators have offered no other details about that incident. But, the department made it clear the injuries officers' were unrelated to the peaceful protest group in downtown Sioux City at the same time.