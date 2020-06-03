Sioux City says they won’t have in-person meetings until at least July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Sioux City City Council says they don't believe their weekly council meetings will be completely in-person until at least next month.

City leaders say they plan to re-evaluate by the end of June.

But until then, they urge citizens to call in to discuss agenda items or bring up concerns at 712-279-6109.

"It's a method that some may be intimidated by but I would encourage you not to be," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem. "And I would encourage you to call the phone number if you have any concerns. We still have citizen concerns at the end of our meeting and we also have council concerns."

You can also email the city with any questions or concerns at ccouncil@sioux-city.org.