Siouxland District Health Department discusses latest on COVID-19

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) -- Wednesday, The Siouxland District Board of Health discusses a number of issues in Woodbury County, including the latest on COVID-19.

During their meeting, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock says the number of positive cases of the virus is still high, but they are starting to see the overall trend going down.

On Wednesday the department reported only two additional cases in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,795.

Brock says they want to be clear that testing is being done.

But the demand for testing has gone down as well -- which Brock says is a good sign that we are headed in the right direction.

"I mean I think we still have more than our fair share but its definitely good to see those couple of weeks of downward trends," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director.

Brock also mentioned local hospitals are still very busy. Not necessarily with patients from Woodbury County, but with patients from surrounding counties.

"I think they are down maybe one notch from where they could be, but they are still busy because there are still a lot of residents and there is to many sick people in the hospital even if our numbers go down there is some people that have been in the hospital for a long time and are very sick, and that's concerning of course," said Brock.

Brock says they will continue to monitor the number of cases in the coming weeks. He says with restrictions being lifted they might start to see a slight uptick in cases.