Siouxland mental health professional answers community questions

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some people find themselves struggling with mental health issues, as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic so we are asking mental health professionals some viewer-submitted questions.

Michelle Munsen is a mental health therapist with Family Wellness Associates.

Question: We're still seeing a lot of images of people hurting and angry because of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Have you had discussions with your clients about how to navigate these emotions when it comes to race relations?

Michelle Munsen: Absolutely. I think the nice thing is to allow the clients the opportunity to ask the questions or feel they can have their voices heard, no matter what questions they may have or concerns, so you can provide therapeutic answers to help them navigate these new kind of expressions they may have.

Question: What's your advice about how to avoid anxiety when you're still working at home?

Michelle Munsen: I don't think you can necessarily avoid anxiety because that kind of emotion just come on, but I think it's more, how can I work with the environment I'm in and to provide the best result that's possible for me. And so just working with what is manageable for you and learning to manage the unmanageable. If I can manage it, I can find appropriate ways to do it and if not, I can find appropriate help through a mental health therapist or through relaxation or something like that.

