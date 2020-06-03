South Sioux City Police Department department receives grant for additional officer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Several grant programs are funded each year for law enforcement agencies through the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, otherwise known as COPS Office.

Wednesday, funding was announced for an additional police officer, for one Siouxland police department.

The South Sioux City Police Department will soon have one additional police officer thanks to a 125 thousand dollar grant from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The COPS Office funds grants that grow community policing efforts in multiple ways.

"I helped our grant writer who works for the city and she's fantastic, she and I put this grant together and it maps out your needs where you are right now what your intent is and we put it for it and we were awarded it," said Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Department.

Chief Mahon said the grant will assist them in furthering to protect the community. He said the new officer will have a specific duty -- to enhance community services.

"We are staffed ok, but its very difficult to get a person that will be dedicated to really doing what we need to do that will answer any community request that we have so we will do as much as we can but this will be the person that one of their main jobs will be to outreach to all of the different communities in our city," said Mahon.

To become a member of the department there are a number of requirements that must be met. Including screening and testing.

"The civil service does a lot of work to get the candidates really looked at," said Mahon.

Mahon says it feels great to have gotten this grant. He says after they hire the new officer they will be a team of 28.

South Sioux City was 1 of 5 cities that received a grant in Nebraska.