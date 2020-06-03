South Dakota reports 1,016 active COVID-19 cases, over 4,000 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 95 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,162.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 1,016 active COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of one since Tuesday. Thus far, the state says 4,084 people have recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were reported on June 3, officials say there have been 62 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of Wednesday, there are 87 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 456 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.