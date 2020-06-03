South Dakota universities: No in-person class after Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota's public universities have announced they won't have students return to campus after the Thanksgiving break in order to mitigate coronavirus infections.

The six public universities plan to bring students back to campus for classes in August, three days earlier than planned. But students will complete final exams remotely after the Thanksgiving break.

Regents President John W. Bastian says the adjusted schedule will reduce student travel and the risk of coronavirus infections spreading on campus.

The universities will also hold classes on three holidays -- Labor Day, Native American Day, and Veterans Day -- to make up for the lost class time.