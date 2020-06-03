Theresa Greenfield comments on winning Democratic Iowa primary

(KTIV) -- Tuesday night, Theresa Greenfield won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Iowa.

In November, Greenfield will be looking to unseat incumbent Republican Joni Ernst, who has been in office five years.

She says, she cares deeply about something that her challenger doesn't.

"Senator Ernst's votes would end Medicaid expansion and would likely cause our community hospitals-many of them- to close," said Theresa Greenfield, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Senate. "Today I am calling on Sen. Ernst to be independent, to be different, to do what's right. And to oppose this federal lawsuit that's moving forward that would dismantle the Affordable Care act and hurt her constituents here in Iowa."

Greenfield also said that while she is upset that she won't be able to meet as many supporters because of the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean that Siouxlanders can't get involved in her campaign.

"Public health and safety needs to come first- that's for sure," said Greenfield. "We want to make use of this virtual platform a little stronger than maybe we had anticipated. It's one of the lessons we've learned that's positive- to make sure that we're giving Iowans all of the opportunities possible to not only meet our campaign, but participate and be part of that strong grassroots campaign."

We also reached out to Senator Ernst for comment and her campaign said she was unable to speak with us on Tuesday, but a representative says she will speak with us Wednesday.