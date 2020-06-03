Woodbury County confirms 37th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, this brings Woodbury County's total number of virus-related deaths up to 37.

On Wednesday, June 3, the SDHD also reported 2 new positive cases in the county. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,786 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Wednesday, the SDHD says 1,867 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 136 since yesterday.

Thus far, there have been 227 total hospitalizations in the county, 157 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.