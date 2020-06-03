Woodbury County Democrats host Ribbons: 100 Years of Votes For Women to honor 19th amendment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Democrats sponsored a special event honoring the right for women to vote.

The event called "Ribbons" 100 Years of Votes For Women" featured Gretchen Gondek in suffragette regalia tying White Ribbons around trees.



The color white is often associated with suffragist and their fight for women's rights.



The action honors the 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment.



On August 18, 1920 Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment, giving it a two-thirds majority.



It was signed into law on August 26, 1920.



Beginning Saturday, people and businesses that want to show their support can request a ribbon from the Woodbury County Democratic Parties website.