American Red Cross helping families affected by apartment fire

The American Red Cross is helping dozens of people who were affected by the fire.

Tammy Lee, the Executive Director of the Siouxland chapter of the American Red Cross says there were over 50 people who were left without a home.

She says they are in contact with each individual family to find out their needs.

They will providing a place to stay, as well as, other immediate needs like hygiene products and food.

Lee says because we are in the middle of a pandemic the Red Cross is having these conversations "virtually" which slows the process down.

"We are providing as much support as we can virtually and its certainly getting the job done its helping the people with what they need we provide comfort and care in addition to the basic lodging and other needs that people have," said Tammy Lee, American Red Cross Executive Director.

Lee adds that some of the individuals who were affected by the fire were able to stay with family members.