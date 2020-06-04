Another hot day with storm chances returning late in the day

Strong storms moved through far western Siouxland last night and put down ping-pong ball-sized hail in Atkinson.



Those storms have moved far to our south and we are off to a quiet start this morning.



Expect another day with plenty of sunshine and highs near the 90 degree mark.



Late in the afternoon a few isolated thunderstorms may develop but it looks more likely that storms wait until the evening hours.



These storms will mainly carry a large hail and gusty wind threat as they move through in the evening, potentially as a line of storms.



A shower may linger into Friday morning before we get some clearing in the afternoon.



We will end up just a little cooler with highs in the mid 80s.



There will be a small chance for an evening thunderstorm though, at this point, it looks more likely that we are dry.



Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially later in the day, and we could again see some strong storms.



Sunday looks completely quiet with highs near 90 degrees again.



More storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through with highs dropping closer to average in the middle of next week.