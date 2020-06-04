Community members join together to attend ‘Unity In Prayer’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People from around the community came together in Sioux City, to pray for peace and healing of our nation in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

The event "Unity In Prayer" was put on by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Sioux City Police Department and the "Unity In The Community" organization.

Members of local law enforcement, the NAACP, Native American leaders, and religious leaders each offered remarks during the event.

"That we as a people, we as a nation, would come together, under the banner of love, the banner of justice, because God is love. And you cannot say that you love God, and you hate your brother, no matter they're black, brown, yellow, blue," said Reverend Jay Robertson, Pastor Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Those who attended listened, prayed, and even sang in hopes of helping to bring the community closer together.

Coordinators of the event said it was put on to bring a spirit of peace, and calm, during such a distressing time.

"We've had marching, we've had protesting and now it's time for praying. So we are coming together, on one accord, to pray in our own way for unity in our nation and in our communities," said Monique Scarlett, Founder Unity In The Community.

Scarlett added that with all the diverse groups attending, it shows we all have one common goal, and that is love and peace.