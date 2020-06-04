Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 death, 908 recoveries

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed Thursday that there has been one new COVID-19 death in the county, bringing the total to 27.

For the first time Thursday, Dakota County Health Department reported the total number of recoveries in the county. As of June 4, 908 people in Dakota County who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Health officials say there have been 1,696 positive cases in the county, seven new cases were reported Thursday. There have been 3,057 negative cases with a total of 4,753 tests done in Dakota County.