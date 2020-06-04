Ferentz to address protest possibilities with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday that 'his program isn't for everyone'. After 21 seasons, Ferentz likes things done a certain way, and as Iowa all-time winningest coach, he has earned that.

But even Ferentz is taking a step back, and listening, after protests across the country.

Ferentz says he feels the sports arena is not a time to shine a light on an individual cause. He says in a perfect world, game day is a time to show that the program is all together.

But Ferentz sounds like he's willing to have a thoughtful discussion with his team.

"Whether it's appropriate or note in a sports venue, that's a discussion to be had and certainly when we come back we'll talk about that as a team as well," said Ferentz. "My goal or my hopes as a football coach is whatever we decide to do, I'd just like to see our team be together. So everybody's taking a knee or everybody's at attention. Either way, the big thing is to be together on game day and present a uniform appearance as a football team."

Iowa's veteran players report to Iowa City on Monday.