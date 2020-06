SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police have retrieved a body from the Missouri River.

Sioux City Police Department says they believe it is a black male. Several officials were at the scene. SCPD says they were made aware by three pedestrians who were walking down by the riverfront.

They say they do not believe the body has been in the river for very long.

HAPPENING NOW: A body was retrieved from the Missouri River. Sioux City Police Department says they believe it is a black male. pic.twitter.com/HM2wJHxNbC — Xava Parra (@XavaParraKTIV4) June 4, 2020

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.