Hinton hopes to take next step in 2020 baseball season

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- With the first games starting on June 15, the first preseason high school baseball rankings are out in Iowa. Six Siouxland teams are in those rankings, in the four classes. In this shortened season, it will be a quick dash to the state tournament.

Hinton started last season with 13 straight wins, finishing 26-5. The Blackhawks lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in the substate final. Hinton has seven seniors back this season, who have played a lot of baseball. They don't want to come up one game short again this season.

"It was very frustrating last year, coming so close and then just not making it with that final step," said Hinton senior Justin Kirwan. "We definitely want to get back in that position and follow through this time."

"We kind of have a lot of unknowns," said Hinton Head Coach Cale Kramer. "We had a few guys decide to hang it up so we're not going to be as experienced as we thought we were going to be so we've got some work cut out for us to fill some holes but we're excited. We've got some young guys who we know will step up and gives us a chance. So hopefully that will happen."

Hinton starts their season at Harris-Lake Park on June 15.

Here are those rankings from IAbaseball.com. In Class 4A, the defending champs from Urbandale are number-1, just ahead of three other Des Moines area teams.

In 3A, Bishop Heelan starts the season at number-3. The Crusaders have been to state for four straight years. Central DeWitt is number-1.

West Sioux is third in Class 2A after getting to the state semi's last summer. West Lyon is right behind the Falcons at number-4. Pocahontas Area is 8th.

Remsen St. Mary's is first in Class 1A. The Hawks were also in the state semi's last year. There's Hinton at number-9.