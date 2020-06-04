Iowa reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths, almost 700 new cases

(KWWL) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 14 additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 694 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This brings Iowa's total to 20,706 confirmed cases with a death toll of 578.

More than 174,127 Iowans have been tested while 12,167 have reportedly recovered. One in every 18 Iowans have been tested for a positive rate of 11.9 percent.

Twenty-five COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 310 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 116 are in intensive care while 76 are on ventilators.