JC Penney releases list of store closures, Sioux City store to remain open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Bankrupted J.C. Penney has released a list of 154 stores it plans to close across the country.

According to this list, the J.C. Penney store in Sioux City will remain open. Only two stores in Iowa are listed for closure, one is in Carroll and the other is in Marshalltown.

Nebraska and South Dakota both have one store closure each. In Nebraska, the J.C. Penney in Grand Island will close and in South Dakota, the store in Brookings will close.

Back on May 15 the 118-year-old company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would be closing several of its 850 stores.

