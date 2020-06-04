Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 15,117

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 251 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 14,117.

Health officials did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, keeping the statewide total at 187.

As of June 4, officials say out of the 114,974 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 99,705 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 website, 7,598 people who have tested positive have recovered.