Planned Parenthood to reopen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Planned Parenthood North Central States will bring back limited, in-person services to a health center in Sioux City.

The Sioux City center, located on Stone Avenue, will offer sexually transmitted infection testing, and family planning services, including birth control and contraceptive consultation.

Medication abortion care will also be available.

According to the release, new data shows sexually transmitted infections are dramatically rising in Woodbury County as availability of testing and treatment has gone down.

The Iowa State Executive Director for Planned Parenthood North Central States, says they are proud to be opening the Sioux City center to provide care to Iowans.

Teleheath services will be available to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Sioux City center was forced to close in 2017 after Iowa legislators defunded Planned Parenthood operations.