Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSCEOLA…DICKINSON AND NORTHERN CLAY COUNTIES…

At 1144 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, or 8

miles northwest of Spencer In Clay County, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At approximately 1140 PM, golf

ball sized hail was reported 4 miles east of Hartley.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Milford around 1150 PM CDT.

Arnolds Park around 1155 PM CDT.

Terril around 1200 AM CDT.

Superior around 1205 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…60MPH