Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Obrien County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSCEOLA…DICKINSON…NORTHERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN

O’BRIEN COUNTIES…

At 1132 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or 11

miles west of Spencer In Clay County, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Spencer In Clay County and Fostoria around 1145 PM CDT.

Milford, Arnolds Park and West Okoboji around 1150 PM CDT.

Terril around 1200 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Moneta.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH