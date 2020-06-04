Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT

FOR DICKINSON…NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bergen to near Terril, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. The largest

hail with this storm is expected in southeast Dickinson

County.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

Dickinson, northeastern Clay and Jackson Counties, including the

following locations… Alpha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH