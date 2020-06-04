Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 11:50 PM CDT until FRI 12:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Emmet County in northwestern Iowa…

Northwestern Kossuth County in north central Iowa…

Northwestern Palo Alto County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orleans, or

8 miles southwest of Jackson In Jackson County, moving southeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Estherville, Okamanpedan Lake, Iowa Lake, Swan Lake, Ingham Lake,

High Lake, Armstrong, Graettinger, Swea City, Wallingford, Ledyard,

Gruver, Dolliver, Fort Defiance State Park, Okamanpedan State Park,

Wolden County Park and Estherville Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH