Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 4:27 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Webster County in central Iowa…

Southeastern Pocahontas County in northwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Humboldt County in north central Iowa…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Manson, or 8 miles southeast of Pocahontas, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Palmer, Clare and Pioneer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH