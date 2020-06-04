Some severe storms possible into Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s become a familiar theme but it’s yet another hot day in Siouxland for early June with many of us getting into the 90s yet again.

Some storms will develop this evening in western Nebraska and western South Dakota and those will move to the east and into Siouxland after midnight.

Some of these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail the primary threats.

Skies should quickly clear out Friday morning leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few clouds will return on Saturday with just a slight chance of a thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A slight chance of thunderstorms could linger into Saturday night with maybe even a very slight chance still on Sunday.

Most of us will likely stay dry Sunday, however, with highs near 90.

Monday will also be close to 90 under partly cloudy skies.

Our weather pattern will then finally change with better chances of rain and thunderstorms moving in Monday night and Tuesday with highs on Tuesday much cooler in the upper 70s.

We’ll dry out for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures should stay pretty comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.