South Dakota reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 85 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota has reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 64.

The state also reported 85 new cases of the virus and has recorded 5,247 cases so far.

About 80% of those have recovered, but 86 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

One person who died was in their 60s, and the other was over the age of 80.

The economic impacts of the pandemic continued to cause layoffs in the state as 1,435 people made new claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending on May 30.