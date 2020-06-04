WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: March for George Floyd held in Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A group of citizens have organized a march in Spencer, Iowa to showcase the concerns of those in the community over George Floyd's death.

This "March for justice for George Floyd" is expected to start at 5 p.m. at East Leech Park.

Organizers of the march say it'll go from the park along Grand Avenue to the Spencer Police Department at 712 Grand Avenue and then will go from the police station back to the park.

Organizers are encouraging those who attend to maintain social distancing and use facemasks.

Multiple speakers are expected at the march, including Spencer Mayor Kevin Robinson.

