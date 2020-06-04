Woodbury County confirms 1,955 COVID-19 recoveries, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed nearly 2,000 people who have tested for COVID-19 in Woodbury County have recovered.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday that 1,955 Woodbury County residents have recovered.

The SDHD says due to a technical issue with the state of Iowa's COVID-19 database, the report for June 2 was not accurate, which was also reported on the June 3 report.

According to SDHD, there were 28 positive cases on June 2, and 12 positive cases on June 3. A total of 396 tests were reported between June 2 and June 3. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,836 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Thursday, there have been 228 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 157 of those hospitalizations have been discharged. Thus far, there have been 37 COVID-19 deaths in the county.