A peaceful protest held in Sioux City’s Cook Park on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday a peaceful protest was held in Sioux City.

Community leaders, law enforcement, and hundreds of citizens joined together at Cook Park.

Organizers said the event was aimed to build equality for people of all colors, and build on the momentum taking place with similar protests across the country.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was in attendance, and said he and other members of law enforcement wanted to join in the peaceful protest.

He said they wanted to to show that there is unity among the entire community.

"It's so amazing to see all of our friends and family out here supporting each other. We have people from everywhere, it doesn't matter if you're white or black, this is still a deeply embedded issue and it's time to fix it." said Jada McDonald, protester.

Many in attendance later took part in a march to police headquarters in downtown Sioux City.