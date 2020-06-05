Dakota County confirms 923 COVID-19 recoveries, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed Friday that there have been 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,708.

On Friday, Dakota County Health Department reported 923 COVID-19 cases in the county have recovered. No new deaths have been reported, leaving Dakota County's total at 27.

Health officials say there have been 3,136 negatives cases in the county. Officials say 4,844 tests have been performed.