DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., street leading to the White House now features the phrase Black Lives Matter in enormous yellow letters visible from high in the sky.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted an aerial video of the mural shortly after it was completed Friday.

Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination.



Determination to make America the land it ought to be. pic.twitter.com/XOfu6CGEGY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

The project follows the mayor's verbal clashes with the Trump administration over the response to protests of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Bowser has complained about the heavy-handed federal response and called for the removal of out-of-state National Guard troops. She says their differences highlight the need for D.C. to be a state and have more control over its internal affairs.