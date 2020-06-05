First year baseball and softball coaches face unique challenges

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Iowa high school baseball and softball season is getting a late start. But we're just ten days away from opening day.

For first year coaches, like Sioux City East's Bubba Malenosky, it's been an interesting first season. Malenosky is a former baseball standout at East High and Briar Cliff. He takes over a Black Raider team that was 19-15 last season, and only lost one senior. But waiting to see if the season would happen, was stressful.

"I was trying to do everything to get ready for the season and then COVID-19 hits and we couldn't do anything," said Malenosky. "So then we're sitting around for a month and a half and they gave us the notice about four days before practice could start that we could get on the field. I've been trying to rush to get things done, get the field ready."

Andy Compton takes over as Woodbury Central's head baseball coach. Compton has overseen some field improvements in Moville, with artificial turf around the plate and the pitcher's mound.

Compton also walks into a good situation. The Wildcats were 21-14 last summer.

"We have really deep pitching," said Compton. "We just got to get more accurate, and pound the strike zone a little bit more often. I've got a staff that's going to do a really nice job of developing these kids and pound the zone. I think our offense will score enough runs to win us some ball games."

Games start in Iowa on June 15.