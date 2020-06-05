Iowa reports 11 additional COVID-19 deaths, 387 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. Friday, there are 11 additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 387 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday.

This brings Iowa's total to 21,093 confirmed cases with a death toll of 589.

More than 179,812 Iowans have been tested while 12,444 have reportedly recovered, 277 being new today. One in every 18 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 11.7 percent.

Across Iowa, 23 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 299 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 102 are in intensive care while 62 are on ventilators.