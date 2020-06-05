NAIA releases plan for fall sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Most college football teams are working under the assumption that there will be a season this fall. In the NAIA, it's going to look different. The NAIA has pushed back the starting date of the season and reduced the number of games.

The first NAIA football games will now be on September 12, with practice starting on August 15. Football teams can play a total of nine games, down from a possible total of 11. Most GPAC teams, had ten games on their schedule, while Briar Cliff had 11 scheduled and will lose two games.

All sports, except football can start competitions on September 5 after three weeks of practice.

Women's volleyball teams can have 22 dates, down from 28. Soccer can play 14 games, down from 18. Cross Country meets go from eight to seven. The NAIA says they plan to hold fall championships as scheduled.

Here is the NAIA's complete statement.

https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Fall-Sports-Update.html?soid=1101658699681&aid=pD0IVaLuH2s