Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 15,379

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 15,379.

Health officials did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, keeping the statewide total at 186.

As of June 5, officials say out of the 117,700 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 102,168 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 website, 7,957 people who have tested positive have recovered.