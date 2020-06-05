Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 12:08 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherokee,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Aurelia around 1225 AM CDT.

Alta around 1245 AM CDT.

Storm Lake around 100 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

&&

HAIL…2.50IN;

WIND…60MPH