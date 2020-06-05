Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 1:33 AM CDT until FRI 2:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Webster County in central Iowa…

Pocahontas County in northwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Humboldt County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Palo Alto County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Rush Lake to near Newell, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocahontas, Laurens, Rush Lake, Silver Lake, Fonda, Rolfe, Gilmore

City, Palmer, Havelock, Varina, Pioneer and Pocahontas Municipal

Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH